Digital Rapids releases Stream 3.8

Digital Rapids has released version 3.8 of its Stream software for the StreamZ, StreamZHD and Flux ingest, encoding and streaming systems.

Advances in the new version include H.264, MPEG-2 and DVCPRO encoding enhancements, including 4K Ultra HD H.264 encoding support; expaned support for automated multiscreen advertising insertion workflows; and new predefined project files for transforming content for Netflix delivery. Version 3,8 also features increased quality and performance for MPEG-2 encoding, plus improved DVCPRO output quality.

Stream 3.8 extends the Stream software's support for automated, live advertising and monetization workflows with new support for the latest updated SCTE-104 specification and the HTTP Live Streaming protocol. Cueing messages in live input sources are detected to automate the insertion of markers into HLS outputs for triggering subsequent ad insertion or replacement.

The new project files for Netflix asset preparation enable the streaming service's content suppliers to easily and consistently create high-quality deliverables meeting Netflix specifications.

Additional upgrades include enhanced MXF compatibility, including support for uncompressed YUV video; improved MOV file format handling; expanded support for up to 64 audio tracks in Transport Streams; live 5.1-to-stereo and stereo-to-mono audio downmixing; and enhancements to the optional HLS encoding and segmenting module.