Digital Rapids IBC2011 preview

Digital Rapids will demonstrate the StreamZ Live Broadcast Encoder and a new version of Transcode Manager at IBC2011.



New features for Transcode Manager 2.0 include logic-driven process automation with rich metadata support; greater deployment flexibility; and scalability beyond facilities into the cloud, with seamless integration between on-premises and cloud-based media processing.

The new, carrier-grade StreamZ Live Broadcast hybrid live encoder combines multiscreen output versatility with features for the unique demands of broadcast, cable, telco and satellite television operations. StreamZ Live Broadcast features simultaneous encoding for linear television applications and any-screen delivery including mobile phones, tablets, PCs, IPTV and game consoles.

The latest software version for StreamZHD encoding system will also be showcased.

