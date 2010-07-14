Digital Rapids expands TouchStream portable live video encoding

Digital Rapids has enhanced its TouchStream portable live video encoding and streaming appliance with several new features, including live encoding for adaptive streaming to Apple iPhone mobile devices and support for Microsoft Internet Information Services (IIS) Smooth Streaming.

The new iPhone encoding option enables creation of live streaming content for Apple iPhone, iPod touch and iPad devices. The iPhone module's integrated segmenting capabilities directly support adaptive bit rate encoding for the iPhone while eliminating the need for an external stream segmenter, simplifying operation and reducing equipment requirements.

The new version also adds support for IIS Smooth Streaming, enabling adaptive bit rate delivery to Microsoft Silverlight-based media players on PCs and mobile devices. IIS Smooth Streaming is supported in the VC-1 compression format on TouchStream LE models and in VC-1 or H.264 compression on multiformat TouchStream units.