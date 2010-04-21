Digital Nirvana unveils MonitorIQ v2.0 Broadcast Monitoring System at 2010 NAB Show

Digital Nirvana unveiled its MonitorIQ v2.0 Broadcast Monitoring System (MonitorIQ BMS) at the 2010 NAB Show. Digital Nirvana is also releasing an HD-SDI version of MonitorIQ v2.0 for broadcasters.

MonitorIQ BMS is designed to monitor and record broadcast TV programming and can be customized to record based on time block, channel or episode. Non-stop recording can also be set for compliance logging purposes. The product combines the functionality of content recording, content search, retrieve and repurposing, Web publishing, signal monitoring, air check logging, archiving, ad verification and tracking, and competitive analysis in a networked appliance, with a Web-based user interface designed to help broadcasters improve their productivity and bottom line.

The upgraded MonitorIQ now features the ability to search any text within a facility’s as-Run/traffic logs and go directly to the video at that time; ingest overnight ratings; and provide a hyperlink into the video for each of the data points.

The additional functionality offered by MonitorIQ BMS is the integration with Statmon Technologies’ Axess management platform, providing quick and accurate identification and mapping of exceptions and discrepancies in the broadcast signal.