Digital Nirvana Debuts New Features to Monitor IQ at NAB Show

Digital Nirvana ManyView IQ

At this year’s NAB Show, Digital Nirvana will introduce new features for its Monitor IQ broadcast monitoring system. Monitor IQ combines full-resolution HD/SD content recording, searching, retrieval, repurposing, Web publishing, signal monitoring, air-check logging, archiving, ad verification and tracking, as well as competitive analysis in a scalable networked appliance.



It’s available in four versions:Monitor IQ Starter, an entry-level package with all the logging functionality needed for a one or two-channel system and 90 days of low-resolution storage; Monitor IQ Essentials, a logging and monitoring system that ensures FCC compliance; and Monitor IQ Plus, which adds to Essentials new enhancements including control via an iPad, iPhone, or Android interface, watermark NAVE decoding, a central management server, and a web services (REST) API.



Monitor IQ Premier adds additional innovative features such as: ad detection, directors audio track, integration with third party routers and multi-viewers, and an advanced meta data harvester that tracks data the system logs and collects from alarms or the broadcast feed, and reports it back to the customer.With its Web-based management user interface and ability to control multiple channels, this package is suited to station groups, networks, and broadcasters operating more than one station.



Digital Nirvana will also introduce MediaPro IQ, a quick, low-cost way to repurpose HD clips from cable as well as broadcast. This new solution is designed for news and sports directors who frequently repurpose content from cable channels. By intelligently using cable card technology, MediaPro IQ records encrypted cable feeds in full HD. For the broadcast engineer, it eliminates the need to maintain multiple set top boxes, frees up valuable rack space, and removes the cost of multiple DVRs.



Also new is ManyView IQ, an enterprise-wide IP video distribution system that eliminates the need for costly coaxial cabling, IP encapsulators, and IP output encoders. IP multicast delivers real-time video feeds to desktop and set-top boxes throughout an organization. ManyView IQ is DNLA-enabled, which provides VOD-like ability to store, distribute and publish offline video assets throughout the enterprise for any device on the network, such as: desktops, mobile devices (iPad, iPhone, Android, smart phones), set-top boxes, connected TVs, and media players.



ManyView IQ is compatible with current standards-compliant web browsers, enabling an on-the-go workflow through a web browser. It also has iPad, iPhone, and Android interfaces available.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19.Digital Nirvana will be at booth N3438.



