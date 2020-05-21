Digital Nirvana Announce MetadatorIQ
By TVT Staff
Next-gen platform for automating metadata creation
FREMONT, Calif.—Digital Nirvana is introducing MetadatorIQ, the latest generation of its platform for automating metadata creation in preproduction, production and live content workflows.
MetadatorIQ is designed as a hybrid on-premises/SaaS application that applies advanced machine learning and AI-based content analysis to accelerate metadata creation and shorten content delivery cycles. Digital Nirvana says MetadatorIQ is optimized for Avid MediaCentral | Production Management assets.
The platform automates the end-to-end process of creating transcriptions and video-based metadata for Avid-based media assets. It automatically transfers assets from Avid MediaCentral and then applies video intelligence tools to generate descriptive metadata. MetadatorIQ also ingests assets and their time-coded metadata back into Avid, as well as with markers that make assets instantly searchable.
MedatorIQ can run on a dedicated server or a virtual machine. The original asset is extracted from the Avid watch folder and a low-res proxy or audio-only version is created for transferring to the cloud. Metadata is then returned to the on-premise application and ingested back into Avid MediaCentral with locators.
Digital Nirvana plans to launch MedatorIQ in the second quarter of 2020.
For more information, visit www.digital-nirvana.com.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox