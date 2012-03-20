DiGiCo to Showcase New Digital Audio Consoles at the 2012 NAB Show

Digico SD7B

At NAB, DiGiCo will showcase new products including three digital broadcast consoles: SD7B, SD10-24B, and SD11B.The DiGiCo SD7B has the routing capacity, processing ability, and user interface to support complex broadcast audio productions.The system provides three giant 15” TFT LCD touch screens that sit above a bank of 12 faders to accommodate up several operators.



The work surface handles up to 996 simultaneous optical signals, 224 MADI, and 24 analogue and AES/EBU connections on a single SD7B system.It also has 128 busses, each with full processing in mono, stereo, LCR or 5.1, as well as 32 matrix busses and graphic equalizers.Two next-generation Tiger SHARC® chips provide high-quality reverbs and effects, and two redundant, hot-swappable processing engines are included as a standard feature.



The DiGiCo SD11B and SD10-24B offer an array of similar features in a more compact console.Also new this year are: SD-Nano and SD-Mini remote racks, UB MADI interface, and the Purple Box optical converter, which extends the possible distance beyond the reach of a standard coaxial MADI or CAT5E connection.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19.DiGiCo will be at booth C2252.

