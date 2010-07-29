Dielectric to roll out DLP low-power antenna series

Dielectric will make the European debut of the DLP low-power antenna series at IBC2010.

The DLP series features horizontally polarized antennas in a number of standard directional azimuth patterns with an average power rating of 1.6kW. Designed to provide broadcasters with a low weight and wind-load system for mobile media transmissions, distributed transmission systems and translators, the DLP features an eight-bay, single-module design.

The antenna provides a single 7/8in input, a 1.5-degree beam tilt and a low-profile slot cover for protection from environmental wear and tear. The DLP's simple mechanical design ensures a straightforward installation.

See Dielectric at IBC2010 Stand 8.E77.