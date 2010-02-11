Dielectric highlighting low-power antennas at NAB

Debuting at NAB, Dielectric’s DLP low-power antenna series features horizontally polarized antennas in a number of standard directional azimuth patterns, with an average power rating of 1.6 kW.

Designed to provide broadcasters with a low weight and wind-load system for mobile media transmissions, distributed transmission systems and translators, the DLP features an eight-bay single module design.

The antenna provides a single 7/8in input, a 1.5-degree beam tilt, and a low-profile slot cover for protection from environmental wear and tear. The DLP’s simple mechanical design ensures a straightforward installation.

The new product family is designed to provide a cost-effective and easy-to-install solution for LPTV broadcasters in accordance with the FCC open filing window for digital LPTV stations and translators — the first in 11 years.

The new low-power product line enable LPTV and DTS broadcasters, as well as translators and boosters to optimize their digital coverage.