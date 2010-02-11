Dielectric highlighting low-power antennas at NAB
Debuting at NAB, Dielectric’s DLP low-power antenna series features horizontally polarized antennas in a number of standard directional azimuth patterns, with an average power rating of 1.6 kW.
Designed to provide broadcasters with a low weight and wind-load system for mobile media transmissions, distributed transmission systems and translators, the DLP features an eight-bay single module design.
The antenna provides a single 7/8in input, a 1.5-degree beam tilt, and a low-profile slot cover for protection from environmental wear and tear. The DLP’s simple mechanical design ensures a straightforward installation.
The new product family is designed to provide a cost-effective and easy-to-install solution for LPTV broadcasters in accordance with the FCC open filing window for digital LPTV stations and translators — the first in 11 years.
The new low-power product line enable LPTV and DTS broadcasters, as well as translators and boosters to optimize their digital coverage.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox