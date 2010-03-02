DiBcom, TeamCast present world-compatible modulation/demodulation hardware solutions
DiBcom and TeamCast have teamed up to provide programmable mobile TV solutions that can be configured similarly to meet the modulation and demodulation requirements of current broadcast standards, including DVB-SH, DVB-TV, DVB-H, ISDB-T and CMMB.
“The professional activities of our companies are complementary — Teamcast in the transmission area and DiBcom in receiver technology — which enables us to offer a unique proposition to our clients in the digital and mobile TV markets,” said Serge Mal, executive VP at Teamcast.
