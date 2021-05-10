Densitron UReady Control Surface Releases New Variations

CRAWLEY, U.K.—Densitron has expanded the offerings for its UReady 2RU universal control surface, officially launching new one- and three-row variations with buttons for versatile control.

The UReady 2RU Control Surface, Ethernet Connectivity, X86 Platform, Triple Row Buttons features 54 total buttons, divided into three rows of 18, with each button having an array of 54x54 pixels. The new control surface uses MVA technology for wide-angle symmetric viewing.

The UReady 2RU Control Surface, Ethernet Connectivity, X86 Platform, Single Row Buttons provides a single row of 18 buttons on the bottom of the unit, with the touchscreen located at the top.

Both units are packaged in a 2RU 19-inch rack metal chassis, with Densitron’s X86 CPU architecture and a software ecosystem that supports deployment in demanding environments, including broadcast studios and telecommunications facilities.