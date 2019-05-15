Dejero’s WayPoint 204 Supports SMPTE ST 2110

WATERLOO, Ontario—After demonstrating its latest product at the 2019 NAB Show, Dejero is fully rolling out its new WayPoint 204 transceiver. The new product is designed to assist with those transitioning to an IP infrastructure, offering support for the SMPTE ST 2110 suite of standards.

WayPoint 204 reconstructs video transported over multiple IP connections from Dejero transmitters, decodes HEVC or AVC, delivers four channels of balanced IFB and provides four outputs supporting SMPTE ST 2110. The product has also been equipped with redundant power supplies and RAID storage.

The support for SMPTE ST 2110’s standards offers format flexibility, scale and resource sharing and a simplified process for adding metadata, which can include captions, subtitles and time codes. The ST 2110 standards also allows for the synchronizing of audio, video and metadata, while also remaining as independent streams.