Dejero Live+ Adds Stabilization, Audio Updates

WATERLOO, ONTARIO—Dejero has released a new update to its Live+ Mobile app for journalists. Among the new features are improved stabilization abilities, an enhanced audio meter, and support for new microphones and real-time analytics.

With the new version of the Live+, users can enable image stabilization on iPhone 5s and up. In addition, Dejero has boosted the app’s audio meter to better reflect the sound environment, according to the company. Support for mics with lighter connector cables is also a new feature for the app.

In addition, the company has announced that the app now supports real-time analytics in Live+ Control, Dejero’s cloud-based management system. The new feature analyzes both live and historical stream performance data, including network connections and glass-to-glass latency.

Dejero is expected to demonstrate the updated Live+ at Mojocon in Dublin.