Dejero Keeps TJC’s Shoppers Connected From Challenging Locations Worldwide

LONDON—TJC, part of the Vaibhav Global Ltd. family,

is a U.K.-based teleshopping channel, bringing a wide-ranging collection of lifestyle products to its audiences, from finely crafted jewelry and premium beauty products to home and garden decor.

Together with our sister TV shopping channels in the U.S. and Germany, we tirelessly search for unique and captivating pieces, directly sourcing from over 32 countries. We also pride ourselves on production value and like to engage our audience from different locations in ways that are fun and unique.

30-Minute Setup

We were the pioneers of remote broadcasting in the live- teleshopping space, where we have successfully moved outside the studio to create content using Dejero’s EnGo mobile video transmitters and WayPoint receiver. Since we’ve been using Dejero (2020 onwards), it no longer takes a day and a half to set up a studio; we can go from nothing to being ready to broadcast from anywhere in less than 30 minutes.

Last year our U.S. sister company, Shop LC, found themselves broadcasting live from a haunted hotel in Tonopah, Nevada, an old mining town in the middle of the desert. They wanted to bring the viewers a rich historical experience about the town’s gold and silver deposits during their live buying journey.

They brought four Dejero EnGo mobile video transmitters and three Starlink satellite dishes on-site. Dejero’s Smart Blending Technology augmented Starlink’s capacity by blending its LEO satellite network with multiple wired (Ethernet) and wireless (cellular) IP connections. There was no way they could have gone live without Dejero, considering the fluctuating service gaps, fiber and cellular, that existed in such a remote location.

We also conducted a live broadcast from the desert in Tucson, Arizona, where the presenters were selling products while walking among giant cacti. Even in this remote location, connectivity was no issue for TJC because of Dejero’s Smart Blending Technology. In fact, the viewers assumed the background was a greenscreen because of how clear the transmission was. The presenter and guest had to walk through the landscape to prove it was real and were able to answer text messages live, in a different time zone.

EnGo Sharing

EnGo travelled to Italy multiple times last year, broadcasting not only for TJC but also for our U.S. and German sister channels, using EnGo’s “sharing” feature. For the Vicenza Jewelry show, we had to set up on the rooftop of an Airbnb in Venice. The building’s internet connection was almost nonexistent, so we used a SIM card in the EnGo with roaming data, running a CuePoint return feed off a smartphone. EnGo performed flawlessly.

Our parent company, Vaibhav Global, saves money by using Dejero—we can send just one crew member to any location to meet a local presenter for a live broadcast. In Germany and the U.K., we even use an EnGo to mix on-site. In the pre-Dejero days, because of the complexities and cost of RF and booking satellites and hiring production trucks, we simply couldn’t justify these on-location broadcasts.

Shop LC in the U.S. uses two EnGos and eight LivePlus App licenses to remote guests in from all over the world. We’ve made it as easy as possible for the guests, who can be set up and ready to go live in five minutes. Not only is the connectivity reliable, the units are robust: Despite hitting more than 100 degrees Fahrenheit in Italy and in the deserts of Nevada and Arizona, the EnGo mobile transmitters were “bulletproof.”

