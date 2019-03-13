Dejero EnGo Aids Transmission of TLC’s ‘This is Life Live’

WATERLOO, Ontario—As work started on season two of “This is Life,” a TLC show that airs human-interest “reveal” stories live, Fly on the Wall Entertainment brought in a new piece of equipment to assist with its mobile transmission, the Dejero HEVC-capable EnGo mobile transmitter.

The EnGo transmitter is a compact device that encodes high-quality video and transmits over multiple IP networks. The device can be mounted to a camera or vehicle, or can be worn by a member of the crew.

With the EnGo system, the FOTW team said it was able to simplify the show’s production by removing the need to bring in satellite trucks and broadcast crews at each location. FOTW’s executive in charge of production, Jeff Anderson, said in a press release that you can’t ship a satellite truck, but you can ship an EnGo.

FOTW had previous experience with the EnGo mobile transmitter, having previously used it during the production of Katy Perry’s “Witness World Wide!” show last year that was done in collaboration with YouTube.