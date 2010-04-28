Dejero demos LIVE Platform transmitting from Las Vegas Strip

Dejero, creator of the new Dejero LIVE Platform, broadcast live TV from the Las Vegas Strip during the 2010 NAB Show.

A one-person newsgathering crew and the Dejero LIVE mobile transmitter can transmit from any location in cell phone range. The Dejero LIVE Platform improves live interview talkback by transmitting with only one second of latency. The revolutionary Dejero LIVE Platform gives greater mobility, including access to locations such as airports, high security areas and rooftop events and can broadcast from a moving vehicle.