Dejero Announces Live+ Control for Cloud-Based Video Management

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA—Dejero introduced the Live+ Control cloud-based management, monitoring, and reporting tool. Live+ Control allows management of mobile transmitters, servers, and content from any Web browser. With Live+ Control, operators can monitor and manage Dejero video contribution devices as well as physical and cloud servers, and route live and recorded content to TV, Web, and mobile playout workflows.



Live+ Control was conceived for news organizations, video professionals, and live-event production companies that are adopting advanced wireless technologies to supplement and extend traditional video uplink methods, such as satellite and microwave. With Live+ Control, operators can manage all of Dejero’s Live+ remote acquisition solutions, including its portable and wearable transmitters, rack-mounted transmitters typically used in vehicles, and video encoding and transport software that runs on notebooks and smartphones.



Using Live+ Control in the broadcast facility or in the field, operators can geolocate and remotely control Live+ transmitters deployed anywhere in the world, Dejero said. Incoming feeds are monitored on a customizable grid of low-latency video thumbnails. Ingest operators can view a higher resolution, higher frame rate preview and drag and drop it to an output for automated routing to broadcast and cloud servers. Additional features include server configuration, performance analytics, alerts, and simplified team management.



