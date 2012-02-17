Dejero announces LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter
Dejero announces the world-wide launch of its latest product, the Dejero LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter. This next-generation wireless live video transmission device packs HD and SD broadcast performance with sub-second latency into a smaller, ruggedized briefcase.
The LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter allows customers to instantly transmit broadcast-quality live video through bonded LTE/4G/3G/Wi-Fi/LAN networks at a fraction of the cost and complexity of satellite and microwave trucks. The transmission quality of the LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter challenges all competing solutions while delivering reliability that is second to none with Dejero supported modems and airtime.
