dB Broadcast Shows Merlin at IBC 2013

At IBC 2013, dB Broadcast is spotlighting their MERlin broadcast monitoring unit.



MERlin is a self-contained receiver for continuous off-air demodulation and monitoring of DVB-T2 and DVB-T signals. It monitors input RF modulation parameters and signal performance metrics including Modulation Error Ratio (MER) and Low Density Parity Check (LDPC) status.



The module allows a template to be generated, which is used to compare the received DVB-T2 signal against expected parameters. If the received DVB-T2 signal is different to a stored template, an alarm can be generated. Designed with high reliability for use at remote sites, MERlin is meant to combine technical performance and versatility with value in a 1RU package.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. dB Broadcast will be at stand 10.A28.



www.dbbroadcast.co.uk