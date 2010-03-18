Dalet to spotlight latest Enterprise Edition release

Dalet Digital Media Systems will showcase the latest release of Dalet Enterprise Edition at the 2010 NAB Show.

Dalet Enterprise Edition is an open media asset management platform designed for efficient, collaborative workflows for news, sports, program preparation and archives.

Delivered with the Dalet Newsroom Computer System, Dalet Enterprise Edition provides a fully integrated end-to-end solution that can be adapted to any newsroom operation.

Developed on the principles of service-oriented architecture, Dalet Enterprise Edition will include new functions at the NAB Show, including:

A new business process management engine to orchestrate workflows;

Management of digital rights and genealogy for any type of content;

An extended set of supported media formats; and

New manual and automated quality check tools.

See Dalet Digital Media Systems at NAB Show Booth SL4720.