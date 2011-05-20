Dalet rolls out purpose-built MAM for sports production

Dalet Digital Media Systems debuted the new Dalet Sports Factory enterprise MAM workflow solution developed specifically for sports production at the 2011 NAB Show.

Dalet Sports Factory manages fast-paced, live event and post-game coverage by leveraging the MAM capabilities of Dalet Enterprise Edition with purpose-built sports logging, clipping and replay tools. The combination produces a cohesive, high-speed workflow.

The Dalet Sports Factory views the workflow as a whole, incorporating specialized tools within the enterprise MAM platform rather than stand-alone components. Assets are ubiquitous across the production workflow and easily shared with everyone, with full metadata intact.