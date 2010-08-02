Dalet improves Enterprise MAM solution

Dalet Digital Media Systems is now offering a new platform and enhanced creation tools that improve collaboration and productivity in news, sports and program production. The company, will showcase an enhanced version of its Enterprise Edition Media Asset Management (MAM) solution, complete with a new Workflow Engine for increased performance.

This latest version of Dalet Enterprise Edition offers a variety of creative and editorial tools as well as workflow automation functionality. The company said that by leveraging an open approach, Dalet Enterprise Edition helps reduce the cost of implementation and support, while improving productivity.

For station news departments, Dalet Enterprise Edition encourages a story-centric workflow in which all departments of the newsroom can collaborate — from the news desk, planning coverage and production to the output department. Separate elements such as video, audio, text, graphics, Web links, wires, planning information and so on, are brought together into a “story.”

This type of organization simplifies both content management and repurposing for multiplatform applications. For example, reporters, editors and producers can include multiple graphics tracks in different languages directly in the timeline of the Dalet MediaCutter for multichannel, multilanguage broadcasting; or the capability to generate a Web story, a mobile version, or a podcast.

The solution also offers massive ingest, manual and auto QC, metadata gathering, search and archiving. It includes the capability to package some of the native functions of Dalet as “widgets” for easy integration into third-party applications such as intranet portals.

Since it was first developed, Dalet Enterprise Edition has incorporated the principles of a service-oriented architecture that not only allows it to integrate many functions within one unified package, but also enables the development of a wide range of APIs to ease integration with third-party systems.