Dalet Brio offers IT-based video input, output

Dalet Digital Media Systems has announced Dalet Brio, an IT-based input and output video platform.

Fully integrated with Dalet Enterprise Edition, the company's all-in-one newsroom, automation and media management solution, Dalet Brio records media in a range of formats and resolutions; performs necessary conversions; stores media locally or on a central SAN; and then plays it out in a range of formats and resolutions.

Flexible software codecs allow a transparent mix of HD and SD video in multiple formats with built-in processes for down/upconversion. This flexibility eases the transition from SD to HD. Local and centralized storage can be configured to suit a range of requirements, and built-in channel-branding and graphic tools are also included.