DAC System Rolls Out Smart Control Functionality

MANNO, SWITZERLAND—Designed to help broadcasters increase safety in broadcast towers, protect infrastructure and help prevent fire and other damages, DAC Systems has created its new Smart Control functionality.

With Smart Control functionality, operators can control transmitters with SNMP-based or relay interfaces. The system features alarms that are triggered by DAC Monitoring Points to switch off the transmitter or switch to maintenance mode. Multiple alarm criteria is combined to ensure switching only occurs in the event of a serious malfunction in the RF system. Smart Control also features the ability to work without an IP network.

Smart Control is capable of integrating results from outdoor and indoor monitoring points, specifically data like return loss, power level and hot spots. There is also remote control functions via DACS Analytics.