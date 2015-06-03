CueScript Adds CaSu Granderath to German Distributor Network

MUNICH, GERMANY—CueScript has named Camera Support Granderath a distributor of CueScript products in Germany and Austria. Effective immediately, CaSu will distribute all CueScript products, expanding the availability and visibility of the company’s products in Germany/Austria.



CaSu was established in 2008 by Florian Granderath, an expert in camera support and grip equipment. In 2015, CaSu joined forces with Michael Bucher, a long-time Vinten employee, to represent vendors that include Cartoni and CueScript.



CaSu will distribute CueScript’s full line of products, which includes the flagship CSM line of LED High Brightness HD-SDI Prompter Monitors (available in 15-, 17- and 19-inch models) with the new CS CueNumber double digit cue light, geared toward a range of live and studio productions. Additionally, the company’s EMC line (available in 15- and 17-inch models) designed for education, middle market and corporate applications, will also be on offer. Cue-iT software, Premier, Production and News.