CSI to Unveil Fiber Optic Transmission Solution at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - Communications Specialties, Inc. (CSI) will unveil the SDI Flex Series at the 2015 NAB Show. As the newest addition to CSI’s Fiberlink fiber optic transmission product line, the SDI Flex Series is designed to make fiber installation more efficient.

It combines the transmission of five different bi-directional baseband signals—3G/HD/SD-SDI, audio, data, contact closure and Ethernet—in a compact box using only one fiber. It’s available in various versions to support single mode and multimode fiber and as a throw-down box or card for the Fiberlink card cage.

The SDI Flex Series can be ordered without SDI support for applications that only need Ethernet, data, contact closure and audio functions at a lower cost. It’s powered by CSI’s standard Fiberlink power supply or a customer’s low voltage AC or DC source.

CSI will also demonstrate the Fiberlink 3500 Series for transmission of up to four independent 3G/HD/SD-SDI signals or 4K/60 with no compression or latency. Variations of the product are available for both one-way and bi-directional transmission of multiple SDI signals over both single mode and multimode fiber.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Communications Specialties, Inc. (CSI) will be in booth N4709. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.