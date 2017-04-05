Crown Media Goes With Globecast for Disaster Recovery
LOS ANGELES—Globecast is partnering with Los Angeles-based Crown Media Family Networks to supply a twofold disaster-recovery system for Crown’s networks, including Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, which together reach more than 150 million homes in the United States. The collaboration is said to safeguard the continual security of the channels, represents a powerful recognition of Globecast Americas’ cutting edge capabilities.
Under its DR plan, Globecast Americas is providing continuous channel origination services using its 24/7 server-based playout system and associated storage, controlled by advanced automation technology. This end-to-end service includes content aggregation and tracking, playout and distribution including 24/7 monitoring and long-term content storage.
Globecast’s DR service includes the encoding and transmission for both channels in the event of a failure. This entails encoding for MPEG-4 HD and DVB-S2 satellite transmission to Crown’s transponder on the AMC-11 satellite.
Crown’s disaster recovery plan is being serviced by Globecast’s Media Center in Los Angeles. The Center boasts the company’s Media Factory technology, which manages ingest, media logistics, transcoding, and order/schedule management for linear and VOD content to satellite, fiber, cable headends, CDN, IP and OTT. It features technology from leading providers centered on the Evertz Mediator platform.
