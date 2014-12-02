Crosscreek Television Productions Uses Joseph Electronics DFT-12 Units

NILES, ILL.—Joseph Electronics announced that Alabama-based remote broadcast company Crosscreek Television Productions is using its DFT-12JR signal transport boxes on its mobile units. The DFT-12JR is a single-RU box that enables 12 channels of HD transport in groups of two over one or two single-mode fibers.



Before purchasing the DFT-12JR units, Crosscreek was using multiple single-channel BNC-to-fiber and fiber-to-BNC sets to distribute signals. Now Crosscreek uses two sets of 1RU DFT-12 units, which are user-configurable in pairs of two in order to meet any send/receive requirements. Crosscreek’s normal configuration is eight transmission paths and four receive paths to accommodate its most common booth setup—allowing for eight feeds to monitors in the booth, plus an HD Telestrator and one additional signal to be sent back to the mobile unit.



Crosscreek purchased road cases and racked the units along with a power supply, two HD DAs, and a tie-line pane. One end of the unit lives inside the truck, and the case goes wherever the signal feeds are needed. The DFT-12JR, like other units in the DFT Series, comes standard with redundant power supplies to ensure a complete backup of critical paths. In addition, full-fiber redundancy with automatic fail-safe switchover is available as an option for all DFT Series frames.



So far Crosscreek has used its DFT-12JR units for a major horse-racing broadcast that required its OB trucks to receive feeds from the in-house facility at a significant distance from the TV compound. In the future, Crosscreek will put the units to work on NHL, NBA, college football, and college basketball broadcasts to send feeds to a booth, tie into the house cabling, or share feeds among mobile units.