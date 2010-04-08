Cox Media Group launches mobile DTV with Triveni Digital GuideBuilder

Cox Media Group (CMG) has adopted the Triveni Digital GuideBuilder Mobile metadata platform and taken its first five stations online as part of its mobile DTV rollout plan.

Operating as an extension to existing GuideBuilder systems at CMG stations, the GuideBuilder Mobile systems from Triveni Digital provide mission-critical operational capabilities by generating both accurate PSIP EPG and mobile ESG data in support of fixed and mobile DTV services from a single platform.

The first CMG stations to launch mobile DTV services include CBS affiliate KIRO in Seattle; FOX affiliate KTVU in Oakland/San Francisco; and ABC affiliates WSB in Atlanta, WFTV in Orlando, FL, and WSOC in Charlotte, NC. The GuideBuilder Mobile system fits smoothly into these stations’ regular broadcast workflows while managing all necessary mobile and fixed ATSC metadata.

