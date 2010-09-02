Cox Media deploys FiberLight Ethernet in Atlanta area

FiberLight, a provider of fiber optic networks, has announced that Cox Media Group’s “Atlanta Journal-Constitution” newspaper has deployed FiberLight’s LightSource Ethernet service to provide a full Gig of transport capacity to multiple facilities across the Atlanta metropolitan area.

The end-to-end customized network solution is built on a redundant, dedicated, multinode ringed platform to create a secure virtual private network. The company said that its network offers the security of no shared resources, 99.999 percent reliability and sub 2ms latency.

FiberLight built each location of the private network with full redundancy in support of the Atlanta Journal Constitution’s core infrastructure and high-bandwidth applications, while providing 24/7 monitoring of the fiber and network. The system monitors customer paths for stress, laser degradation and power issues, and significantly improves accuracy and response time in the event of a fiber cut or issue.

FiberLight provides mission-critical, high-performance fiber-optic networking services including Ethernet, wavelengths and IP, SONET, and Dark Fiber optical transport network solutions. It wholly owns its 500,000 fiber mile network in key growth areas and offers metro networks in 20 markets within Georgia; Florida; Washington, D.C.; Texas; Virginia and Maryland, as well as wide area networking options at layer 1, 2 and 3 to major commercial hubs throughout the country.