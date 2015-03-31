Cooke Optics to Launch Anamorphic/i Lenses at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - At the 2015 NAB Show, Cooke Optics will launch its new 25mm and 135mm Anamorphic/i lenses, which were first announced at last year’s IBC Show. The new lenses will expand the product line, which includes 32mm, 40mm, 50mm, 75mm and 100mm models. The new lenses offer high-speed anamorphics, low light sensitivity, and fast, sharp operation without being too heavy.

Cooke will also present its 5/i prime lenses, the S4/i series and the miniS4/i range, as well as the latest products in its Metrology range.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Cooke Optics will be in booth C8643. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.