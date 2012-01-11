Concord Keystone announces new battery pack for smartphones

Concord Keystone Trading, has announced its anticipated Keystone ECO™ Booster 2.0, an ultra slim and lightweight 2000 mAh portable battery pack for Micro USB smart phones.

The device has a built-in retractable Micro USB charging cable so it recharges smartphones without the need to bring another loose cable. The unit can be attached to the back of the phone using the adhesive gel pad concealed beneath a removable protective cover, which can be relocated to the back of the Booster 2.0 and used as a horizontal or vertical viewing stand while charging.

The Keystone ECO Booster 2.0 portable battery pack, typically offers up to double the battery life for most Micro-USB smart phones and is fitted with a battery check button & LED status indicator to show the charge level of the Booster. The Booster can be recharged alone or with the phone together.

To broaden the usage of the Keystone ECO Booster 2.0, the package also includes an iPod / iPhone connector as a bonus. Just connect the retractable Micro USB cable with the connector and recharge the iPod or iPhone while you are on-the-go.

Keystone ECO Booster 2.0 will be available in March 2012.