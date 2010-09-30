Conax unveils Contego content security platform

Conax launched Conax Contego, a new content protection platform, at IBC2010.

The Conax Contego content security platform features a new design and architecture and includes the functionality of the company’s previous solutions. The new platform offers higher security, flexibility and scalability than previously available; a security tool for content via multiple platforms and channels; a dynamic architecture; and an intuitive, user-friendly management system.

Conax Contego is designed for the next generation of pay-for-content services, including hybrid distribution networks and multidevice access. Main features include advanced antipiracy mechanisms; smart card and cardless security options; extensive language support; DVB, ISDB-T and OpenCable compliancy; DRM control; secure hybrid STBs; CI Plus and CableCARD support; multiclient support; multiroom and home networking; and more than 200 supported set-top box vendors.