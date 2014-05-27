Comrex: Live, Remote Video Contribution over IP

DEVENS, MASS--The Liveshot HD Video IP Codec from Comrex has a number of differentiating features. It provides full duplex, very low latency, HD/SD video and audio over the public Internet. It is "next generation” because, uniquely, it’s a two-way video/audio IP codec eliminating the need to carry extra equipment, or a backpack, for remote interviews and ENG. The combination of low latency (typically 300ms to 1sec), studio/field 2-way intercom plus two discreet IFB channels and return video gives field reporters all they need (and housed in a single box the size of a camera battery). A two-piece system is priced at US$15,000.