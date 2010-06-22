Compix SchoolSmart package gives students graphic edge

Compix has made available its new SchoolSmart package, a graphics add-on package that educational institutions can use to empower their students to gain valuable experience in building high-quality broadcast graphics.

Tools and features of the SchoolSmart package include easy interfacing and connectivity with leading news automation and control systems such as EZNews or Comprompter; intuitive software tools for creation of high-impact titles and graphics; and a host of clip art images, fonts, professional templates and stylish backgrounds. Animated graphics can be imported into the CG or used for other video and Web projects. Students and faculty can save and transfer their graphics via network or USB drive and bring them to the main Compix system in class or in the lab for easy retrieval and playback.