Cognitive Networks Receives U.S. Patent for Smart Client Technology

SAN FRANCISCO—Cognitive Networks announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued the company patent number 8,769,584 for its smart client technology. Cognitive Networks says its intelligent client system utilizes cloud-computing resources to enable intelligence in the smart TV environment, thereby benefiting third-party applications operating in the same environment.

Cognitive Networks says its Automatic Content Recognition technology enables the delivery of an integrated enhanced TV experience for TV viewers, enabling contextually-related content to be displayed on smart TVs in synchronization with its related television programming, enriching the viewing experience through engaging viewing capabilities. Enhanced TV is the ability for viewers to receive increased engagement and interactions with TV content through their smart TV.