Cobalt to Unveil New Data Probe and Card at CCW

CHAMPAIGN, ILL.—Cobalt Digital will attend the upcoming Content and Communications World 2015 conference where it will show a pair of new products. One is updated version of its ancillary data monitoring probe, and the other is a RGB color-space correction and dual-channel frame sync card.

The 9978-ANC-MON ancillary data monitoring probe helps validate and ensure expected presence and handling of ancillary data in SDI streams. This new version features a new interface to provide 15 customizable status fields and boxes. Five timecode burn status boxes are also available. The update also includes SCTE104 logging, showing the last three messages received. In addition, the card is able to support an on-screen display of the dial-norm metadata for a user-selectable Dolby pair, displays measured LKFS, and supports closed captioned decoding/overlay.

Also to be on display is the 9922-2FS 3G/HD/SD-SDI dual-channel frame sync card. This card provides audio and video processing, AES/analog audio embedding and de-embedding and CVBS I/O with two signal paths of frame sync on a single openGear card. Features of the 9922-2FS is the ability to add RGB color correction, set auto-changeover to invoke failure for basic input loss, and “moving-box” insertion over input video or internally generated test patterns for active picture verification. Cobalt’s text-to-speech software, +TTS, is licensable to the 9922-2FS card.

For more information, visit Cobalt at booth 1138 during CCW 2015, which will take place Nov. 11-12 in New York.