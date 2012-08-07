Cobalt Digital to debut single-card dual-channel timecode burn-in solution

Cobalt Digital will debut at IBC the 9392, a 3G/HD/SD-SDI dual-channel timecode burn-in inserter. The 3G/HD/SD-SDI-compatible 9392 allows individual RS-485 LTC inputs to be burned onto two independent SDI video streams, and up to 16 characters of static text onto program video.

Setup and operation are easily achieved via software control GUI and Cobalt’s OGCP-9000 remote control panel. Program video can be selected and replaced either manually per channel, or via an independent failover flat-field function upon loss of input. The generated flat field can be timed to match input format, or be set to provide any of several outputs. Timecode burn-in and text can be sized and positioned anywhere in the active video area using easy-to-use positioning controls.

In addition, the 9392 includes a 3 x 4 SDI output crosspoint, with SDI out A (channel A), SDI out B (channel B) or reclocked SDI in A routable to up to four SDI outputs. A 9391 single channel unit also is available.