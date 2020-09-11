Cobalt Digital Debuts Miniature Frame For openGear Cards

CHAMPAIGN, ILL.—Cobalt has introduced the BBG-1300-FR, a mini openGear frame for applications in which space is limited.

“End-users have been asking or a frame with a footprint small enough to house one or two openGear cards but robust enough to offer the control and configurability capabilities found in a standard 20-slot frame,” said Chris Shaw, Cobalt executive vice president of sales and marketing.

“They required a product ideal for flight packs or installations where real estate is at a premium, such as outside broadcast vehicles, and the BBG-1300-FR offers the perfect solution.”

The miniature frame is a 1/3 rack width, 1RU openGear compatible enclosure. It can house one or two openGear cards and functions as a basic standalone desktop unit. Up to three units can be stacked together as a 1RU group for rack mounting, the company said.

Like a full frame, the BBG-1300 FR offers a built-in network interface that allows DashBoard control and monitoring of any openGear-capable card. The BBG-1300-FR unit’s looping reference provides card reference support without using reference connections that consume card rear module connector count, it said.

The new frame can house most of Cobalt’s card series. It offers a total available power of 60 W, which is sufficient for the company’s latest generation of high-power cards, including the 9992-ENC-HEVC-4K encoder, the 9992-DEC-HEVC-4K decoder and the 9904-UDX-4K up, down, cross-converter, it said.

The BBG-1300-FR has a built-in fan to cool cards and the frame’s dual power supply. A front control panel makes status monitoring and network setup connectivity simple with an LCD display screen. The front rotary knob makes navigation simple and easy to use. SNMP control is available. The BBG-1300 has a five-year warranty.