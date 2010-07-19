Clear-Com's Eclipse Simplifies KRDO Ops

The Clear-Com Eclipse digital matrix intercom system

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO.

KRDO-TV is an ABC affiliate servicing the Colorado Springs/Pueblo, Colo. market. Our viewers rely on us to consistently deliver breaking news, especially up-to-date information on severe weather.



When I first arrived at the station five years ago, it was clear that a new communications system was badly needed. The existing intercom system was out of date and just couldn't keep up with the fast pace of our growing news products.



We needed a reliable intercom system that would be able to handle the growth of our news products, and began to shop for a system that would best fit out needs. When we came to Clear-Com with our requirements, we quickly found out that they had exactly what we were looking for. It wasn't long before we placed our order for their Eclipse Digital Matrix Intercom System.



COMMUNICATIONS MADE EASY



One of the basic necessities in news production is communication and the Eclipse digital matrix intercom system has helped us improve ours tremendously. Our setup consists of the Eclipse, a two-channel party-line, three phone interface modules, four modules for IFB and a two-way interface. We have a producer, an executive producer, a director and an audio operator, all set up with full alphanumeric push button panels. And we've installed headset boxes throughout the building that are connected to the two party line channels.



We also have an attached radio station and have installed an intercom headset in that operation, along with an IFB.



We've set up a multi-button intercom panel in our news edit suite, allowing our editors to program it as needed.



With our old intercom system, we had such limited functionality that our directors and producers were handicapped because they just couldn't quickly connect with everyone they needed to, such as our reporters out in the field. With the Eclipse, we typically have anywhere from six to eight people using the system at one time. There are four people in the control room, additional staff in our editing suite, and four dial-in lines for our remote live feeds.



A bonus feature of the new intercom system allows us to design a customized producer's panel layout. Any of our producers can push one button and talk to one person or six people—whatever configuration that they need. It's this custom programming capability that has allowed us to not only streamline our daily activities, but has also given us plenty of room to grow.



SERVICE AND SUPPORT



When it came time to design the system, I worked closely with Mike Rucker, Clear-Com's senior regional sales manager for the central USA region. He listened to my requirements and provided the best plan for addressing those needs. When it came time for the initial set-up, our chief engineer, Joe Reed, was able to do this easily and also perform staff training so that everyone knew just how to use the system. The level of customer service that Clear-Com provided us makes me even more confident that our decision to go with the Eclipse was the right one. We're happy to have made this investment in our television station's future.



Jerry Killion is creative services director at KRDO-TV. He has more than 30 years in the television broadcast industry. He may be contacted atj.killion@krdo.com.



For additional information, contact ClearCom at 510-337-6600 or visitwww.clearcom.com.



