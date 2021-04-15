Clear-Com Releases Station-IC Virtual Desktop Client
By Phil Kurz
Station-IC is a Mac and Windows application and will connect to the LQ Series of IP devices
ALAMEDA, Calif.—Clear-Com has released its Station-IC Virtual Desktop Client, a Mac- and Windows-based software application that connects to the company’s Eclipse digital intercom matrix.
Station-IC, which also will connect to the soon-to-be-released LQ Series of IP interface devices, enables native connection to a central intercom system hosting audio and control systems, panels, beltpacks and even two-way radios or endpoints from other intercom manufacturers, Clear-Com said.
The new product brings Agent-IC’s intuitive user interface to the desktop. It adds more licensing options, a flexible application window and high-quality, low-latency audio for local and remote users. Quick to deploy with a straightforward configuration process and minimal network configuration required, Station-IC enables users to communicate in minutes, the company said.
Station-IC’s UI can be dynamically adjusted to meet the user’s desktop requirements, consolidating the user’s workstation. Normal- and full-screen modes provide user access to large buttons, which are easy to use with a mouse or a touchscreen. Compact mode floats non-intrusively over active applications.
Clear-Com is offering Station-IC with event and subscription licenses. Production companies needing to intercom instances for a one-off event or other users needing intercom capabilities for a short period will find the event license to be a cost-effective, flexible solution that’s available in one-week or one-month increments, the company said.
Broadcast studios, theaters and others who will use Station-IC every day can subscribe on an annual basis, offering a lower cost per day. Annual subscriptions can be transferred between computers as needed, it said.
“As workflows evolved over the last year and the demand increased for our Agent-IC mobile app, it only made sense to look at bringing this functionality to our user’s PC desktops,” said Clear-Com product manager Kari Eythorsson.
Station-IC is available to download and try in demo mode from the Clear-Com website. The current release works with Eclipse HX digital matrix, and a subsequent release in Q2 2021 will allow the software to work with the LQ Series of IP interfaces.
More information is available on the company’s website.
