Cisco, Red Bee Media partner on online video services

Cisco and Red Bee Media, an international media management company, have entered into a partnership to offer broadcasters and media companies the means to deliver TV and other forms of digital media content online through streaming video players and VoD portals.

Cisco and Red Bee Media are collaborating to create RedPlayer, a scalable system for the media sector, geared towards users with specific requirements for scale of content, monetization, security, encryption, high quality and availability across multiple devices.

Customers using RedPlayer will be able to offer consumers more choice, expanded access and greater flexibility with where and how they access and view content.

The RedPlayer service offering combines Red Bee Media's creative, digital content and media management services with key elements of the Cisco Videoscape platform, creating a one-stop shop for content owners to build and expand highly secure, "media grade" video offerings.