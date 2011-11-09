Cisco launches wireless IPTV service for AT&T U-verse subscribers

Cisco has launched a wireless IPTV service with AT&T featuring new wireless receivers and wireless access points (WAPs) available across the entire AT&T

U-verse TV footprint. Cisco is the sole provider of this wireless IPTV solution.

Consumers can now rely on wireless technology to deliver high-quality video services throughout the home without the need for cables or wires. With this new technology, U-verse subscribers can watch TV in virtually any room in the home, even rooms not wired for TV.

TV content is sent from the Cisco wireless access point via in-home Wi-Fi to the Cisco wireless receiver next to the TV.

Cisco’s wireless TV solution delivers both SD and HD programming to multiple receivers with built-in or integrated Wi-Fi.