CineBags to Show New CB-25B Revolution Backpack

CB-25B Revolution Backpack

CineBags will feature its CB-25B Revolution Backpack, as well as the new Camera Daddy at the NAB Show.



The CB-25B bag comes with a movable divider, that allows for a total customization of the interior, to keep lenses, matte-box, and other necessities organized and protected. Two carry handle, a padded shoulder strap, as well as two cargo handle offer a large variety to carry the bag or haul it out of the equipment truck. The deployable rain-cover keeps the gear protected.



The company will also showcase its new Camera Daddy at NAB. It is made from high quality, lightweight ripstop material. It has an ample divider to customize the interior to protect and transport your camera and all the accessories.



The Camera Daddy will be available through the CineBags dealer network after the show.



CineBags will be at Booth C3747.



