ChyronIP provides graphics over IP

At CAPER 2012, Chyron will demonstrate the all-new ChyronIP, a real-time HD/SD 2D and 3D character and graphics generator specifically designed for the NewTek TriCaster — the all-in-one, integrated live production system that offers the power of a live network studio.

ChyronIP is a compact, light-weight system that provides producers with up to two HD or SD full-motion channels of graphics that stream directly into the TriCaster over a network connection without tying up video inputs. ChyronIP allows users to leverage the award-winning Lyric PRO graphics application to create live, full-motion Chyron broadcast graphics, 3-D animations and transitions.