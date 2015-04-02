ChyronHego Introduces Studio MediaMaker for Production

MELVILLE, N.Y. —ChyronHego will unveil Studio MediaMaker, a new platform for streamlining broadcast production, at the NAB Show. Designed especially for smaller or non-traditional organizations, Studio MediaMaker automates the end-to-end processes of broadcasting — from planning to production to file-based publishing of news content, and then through seamless links to ChyronHego graphics workflow solutions and other production resources.



Studio MediaMaker works as a standalone system and also provides integration to any MOS-compatible newsroom computer system if required, with templated file-based delivery of content to internal MAMs, transmission servers, and websites. Studio MediaMaker allows automation to be driven by the news anchor alone if necessary.



For streamlined graphics production, users of ChyronHego’s Camio suite of newsroom graphics tools can easily leverage existing graphics assets within Studio MediaMaker. For instance, networks producing local editions of news and weather can keep their links to the Camio assets and creation tools they use for the main shows and leverage them in Studio MediaMaker without rework.



ChyronHego will highlight Studio MediaMaker at the 2015 NAB Show in booth SL1110.

