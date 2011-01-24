Chyron to highlight new AXIS graphics creation tools

Chyron will highlight its AXIS graphics platform, a cloud-based content creation service, at the Broadcast Video Expo 2011, beginning Feb. 15 in London.

Chyron said that the AXIS, a cloud-computing workflow designed specifically for broadcasters, simplifies, streamlines and facilitates the graphics creation workload across many users in a broadcast operation. Integrating with the broadcaster’s existing or Chyron-based workflow, AXIS combines technology and functionality, integration and point-and-click customization.

AXIS services include high-resolution maps, 3D charts, financial quotes and a set of tools for topical news graphics creation. Each service is designed for ease of use and maximum workflow efficiency.

Chyron said AXIS provides broadcast production staff with prebuilt templates that they can leverage to quickly create graphics for multiple outlets, including websites, mobile devices and print publications. Graphics creation that once took hours now takes minutes, saving time and money and enabling artists to concentrate on high-end design, the company said.

AXIS services are set to launch in Europe and the Middle East this year.