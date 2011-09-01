Chicago’s WLS sounding good with SSL console

A new C100 HDS digital audio console from Solid State Logic has been installed at WLS TV, the ABC O&O station in Chicago as part of an upgrade to the station’s TV1 production control room. The console is now being sued for a new local talk show called “Windy City Live,” which airs weekdays at 9 a.m. (CST).

The digital audio mixing console is configured with SSL’s Dialogue Automix option, which streamlines the production of panel-type presentations and the 5.1 Upmix option, used to create 5.1 versions of stereo content segments for the live-to-air program.

Kal Hassan, Vice President and Director of Engineering for WLS TV, said they needed an audio console “that would work for live production.”