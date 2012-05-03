Centralcast turns to Evertz for complete turnkey solution

Centralcast, a consortium of nine New York public broadcasting stations, has partnered with Evertz to provide a complete turnkey solution that will allow it to automate the on-air operations for 35 television channels across New York and New Jersey.

The television streams will be delivered from Centralcast’s Joint Master Control Center located at WCNY-TV/FM’s new Broadcast and Education Center in Syracuse, NY. The Joint Master Control Center will feature Evertz playout and content management solutions, which include Mediator and OvertureRT LIVE.

Centralcast will use an end-to-end solution that features Evertz Mediator for content management and playout automation; OvertureRT LIVE for playout; Evertz SuperNAS for storage; EQX and EMR video/audio routing; Evertz 7812 conversion gear; MAGNUM and MAGNUM VUE for unified facility control; VistaLINK for network management; 7881ENC-H264 for contribution encoding and 3480 series for ATSC encoding.