CBS News launches iPad app

The new CBS NewsiPad app adds to the organization’s mobile offerings, which now cover iPhone, Android, BlackBerry and Symbian handsets and devices. The new app features the latest news from CBS News and CBSNews.com. The app, developed by CBS Mobile in conjunction with Treemo Labs, also delivers full video episodes of numerous CBS News broadcasts, including “The Early Show,” “48 Hours Mystery,” “CBS Evening News with Katie Couric” and “Face the Nation,” over WiFi and 3G networks. Also available are a range of webcasts as well as original blog and video content.

Searchable news categories include money, U.S., world, sports, politics, entertainment, science, opinion and more. The kind of content available for viewing includes videos and photo galleries as well as a range of integrated social networking features for e-mail, Facebook and Twitter.

Intuitive browsing enables users to search by content type or topic, location-based weather reports from AccuWeather and on on-going report of stocks via CBS MoneyWatch. Users also have the option of downloading content for later, offline viewing.

Amazon sponsored the launch of the new CBS News iPad app to drive more interest in its Kindle. The Amazon ad starts as a banner ad, which, with a click, becomes a full-screen landing page. Consumers can also download the Kindle mobile app from the ad.